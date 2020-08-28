Kyiv suspends all contacts with Belarus Friday, August 28, 2020 9:00:00 AM

Kyiv has suspended all contacts with Minsk amid the political crisis in Belarus, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba .

"Now, in fact, all the processes, all contacts with the Belarusian side have been paused. I can officially tell you. We are monitoring the situation. And only when we are convinced that these contacts will not bear any reputational, political or moral losses for Ukraine, these contacts will be restored," he said.

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not plan contacts with Alexander Lukashenko in the near future,.

Protesters against the election results were detained again on Minsk Independence Square during yesterday’s rally.

