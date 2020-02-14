Kyiv to count population in Donbas and Crimea using satellite images Friday, February 14, 2020 1:00:41 PM

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers is investigating the possibility of conducting a census of the population in the Donbas and Crimea using satellite images, Dmytro Dubilet, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, told Ukrainian Radio.

He said that he has already met with UN representatives who will assist with the satellite imagery project, which is very challenging.

“A similar project was carried out in Afghanistan, where a significant portion of the territory is not controlled by the government. They tried through satellite images and other layers of information to understand the approximate population number. But so far I can’t say how accurately the population count of Crimea and the occupied territories can be assessed using satellites or other instruments,” Dubilet noted.

According to the results of an electronic census organized by Dmytro Dubilet, 37,289 million people live in Ukraine.

