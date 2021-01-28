Kyiv: transfer of power is underway in Russia due to Putin’s illness Thursday, January 28, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Transfer of power in Russia has started due to health problems of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service in its 2022 newsletter, “The White Paper”.

"Amid the increasingly obvious health problems of Vladimir Putin and because of him having difficulty to perform his presidential duties, the process of power transfer has begun in Russia," the White paper reads.

The Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence notes that although Russia is flexibly changing tactics with regards to Ukraine, its strategic goal remains unchanged. Russia wants to prevent Ukraine’s successful rapprochement with the West.

"Regardless of the specific outcome, the basic scenario for the medium term envisages the preservation of Russia's state model of "Putinism" with or without Putin," the White Paper reads.

Under such conditions, rapid changes in the Kremlin's foreign policy are not expected.

"Moscow is betting on the scenario of "managed chaos which will clear the way for comeback of Russian forces“ in Ukraine. The main directions of Russia’s plans: internal discord, weakness of state institutions and loss of support from the West," the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence believes.

In November 2020, the British tabloid Sun published an article “Vladimir Putin, 68, ‘stepping down as Russian president early next year amid fears he has Parkinson’s”. The newspaper cited its Moscow sources and Kremlin observers. These observers pointed out to footage with Putin allegedly showing that he has symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Rumors that Putin may soon leave his post have intensified after the Russian parliament adopted amendments to the Constitution. Among the amendments there is one that guarantees the President a senator post for life.

Among other things, the Sun refers to political scientist Valery Solovyov, who also suggested that Putin may have symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Solovyov predicted that Putin would soon appoint a new prime minister, who would be his possible successor. At the same time, Solovyov is known in Russia for loud statements, not all of which subsequently found confirmation.

The article does not specify where Solovyov got information about Putin's health.

Another British tabloid, the Daily Mail, published an article of similar content. The Daily Mail concluded, also based on video footage, that Putin allegedly suffers from Parkinson's disease. The publication also referred to the Russian political scientist Solovyov.

