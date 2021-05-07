Kyiv: U.S. expresses support for Ukraine joining NATO Membership Action Plan Friday, May 7, 2021 12:00:49 PM

During the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the U.S. side fully supported Ukraine's admission to the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), said Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak.

"We received today another confirmation of the full support from the United States for Ukraine's admission to the MAP. But there are a lot of members in the Alliance, so the work continues. The U.S. once again confirmed that it is our strategic partner, which supports Ukraine's accession to NATO," Yermak was quoted as saying by the OP press service.

Yermak noted that the Ukrainian and American sides are discussing various formats of cooperation to strengthen security in the Black Sea, in particular geopolitical and military.

He also said that the next meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format could take place in May and in a face-to-face format.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the topic of Ukraine's accession to NATO will be discussed at the summit in June.

