Kyiv: U.S. plans to appoint special representative for Donbas Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:00:12 PM

The Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andrii Yermak, said in an interview with Liga.net that there is currently a discussion on the appointment of a U.S. special representative for the Donbas.

According to Yermak, it is particularly important for Ukraine that such a person is appointed.

"We are also discussing the rapprochement of our position and closer cooperation in the military-defense field. And, in addition, the United States supports Ukraine in receiving NATO Membership Action Plan," Yermak said.

He noted that the decision on the appointment of a special representative can be made "quickly enough,” because there are "close contacts at the level of the U.S. Secretary of State and the Ukrainian Presidential Administration."

When asked whether a new format of negotiations on Donbas with the participation of the U.S. is being discussed, Yermak said that it would be unfair to Germany and France.

"Any changes and additions should be agreed upon by the participants of the talks. Therefore, there were no such discussions. Similarly, we are not discussing the creation of a separate format yet," Yermak added.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.