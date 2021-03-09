Kyiv: U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky may be just the beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 12:00:00 PM

U.S. Sanctions against oligarch Igor Kolomoisky are just the beginning, said the press secretary of the Ukrainian President Yulia Mendel in an interview with the editor-in-chief of the online publication Gordon, Alesia Batsman.

"Less than two years have passed since the election of Volodymyr Zelensky. We have witnessed a blow to three very famous people representing huge financial groups, who have made their fortune using the state budget, taxes, things that should support well-being of Ukrainians. No one has done it before," Mendel said.

She specified that she was referring to the of Russian President’s friend, Viktor Medvedchuk, businessmen Dmitry Firtash and Igor Kolomoisky.

To the remark that "the United States hit Kolomoisky," Mendel replied: "The States has done enough for now. Yes, the imposed sanctions are more symbolic, and it shows that they have evidence of his corruption, because there is clearly a word "corruption" there. I don't think it's over. I think it's just a start."

Mendel also did not rule out but also did not confirm the possibility of Kolomoisky‘s extradition to the United States.

"We'll see. I'm not a fortune teller. Whatever happens, happens. We stand for the interests of both the government and every Ukrainian," Mendel said.

On March 5, 2021, Washington banned Kolomoisky and his members entry to the U.S. and for his "involvement in significant corruption." The decision, announced personally by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was made under Section 7031 (c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.

Shortly before that it the U.S. authorities suspended civil lawsuits against Kolomoisky and his business partner Gennady Bogolyubov in order not to impede the criminal case against them.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.