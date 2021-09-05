Kyiv: U.S. will take part in Donbas negotiations Sunday, September 5, 2021 12:00:19 PM

The United States will participate in the Donbas settlement process and in the issue of Crimea, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshyn. She noted that now the talks will take place not only within the Normandy format, but also in a broader format, which will include the United States. "

"I cannot disclose the details of the proposals. But I can confirm that the United States sees its key role in resolving the conflict in the Donbas and in bringing back Crimea. We hope that in the coming months a number of visits will take place. There will be a discussion at the level of foreign ministers, security advisers," Stefanyshyn said on air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. According to her, the United States is ready to participate in this process.

On September 1, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, US President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would provide $60 million in military aid to Ukraine. The U.S. says it has committed more than $2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since its conflict with Russia began in 2014. Ukrainian political scientists believe that the meeting between the two presidents was a breakthrough in Ukrainian-American relations.

