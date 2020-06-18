Kyiv: Ukraine develops strategy of transitional justice in LPR and DPR Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Ukraine is developing a special mechanism for transitional justice in certain areas of the Donbas, stated the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Oleksii Reznikov.

He noted that transitional measures are meant to restore justice and violated human rights and bring to justice those who committed crimes.

"For the future, we are working on the possibility of creating a special regime that will provide a special model for the court proceedings which will allow to stimulate the investment flow to the region," he said.

"We will initiate legislative consolidation of simple and understandable procedures to separate those who committed crimes from those who were held hostage by the occupation regime," he added.

In addition, Reznikov said that the idea of enshrining in the Constitution of Ukraine any format of "special status" for Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics is unacceptable and is not being considered by Kyiv.

