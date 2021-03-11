Kyiv: Ukraine has developed new plan for settlement in Donbas Thursday, March 11, 2021 1:00:23 PM

Ukraine, Germany and France have developed a plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Donbas and are now waiting for Russia's response, said the Head of Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, reports DW.

According to him, the new peace plan consists of so-called "clusters" which, if agreed, can become the basis for a roadmap for peace in the Donbas, the return and reintegration of the uncontrolled territories and local elections there. Yermak expressed hope that in a week or two the developed plan will be discussed during a video conference in the "Normandy format".

Yermak also noted that the OSCE should strengthen monitoring of the ceasefire in the Donbas, as in recent months 11 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by enemy shelling and dozens of servicemen were wounded.

In his turn, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Rudenko said this is the first time that he hears about the existence of this plan.

Leonid Kravchuk said that Ukraine is ready to fight back against Russia using a variety of scenarios in the Donbas.

The Kremlin has not received a new plan from Ukraine, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, RBC reports.

"I have no information about the existence of such a plan," Peskov said.

