Kyiv: Ukraine is ahead of many countries in preparation for NATO membership Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:00:00 PM

The Ukrainian army is ahead of the armed forces of all the NATO membership contenders in the tasks required to join NATO, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, during the forum “Ukraine 30. Security of the country”.

"I am proud to say that we, the military, are probably in the first place today in fulfilling the tasks required for Ukraine's accession to NATO," he said.

In addition, as Khomchak noted, talking with the Commanders-in-Chief and Chiefs of the General Staff of NATO member states, he came to the conclusion that “not all members of the Alliance, especially those that have been accepted recently, have fulfilled" a lot of what Ukraine has already accomplished from the tasks required for joining NATO.

