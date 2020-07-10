Kyiv: Ukraine preparing for several scenarios of potential Russian attacks Friday, July 10, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Ukraine is currently considering several likely scenarios for a new Russian attack on different parts of the border, said the commander of the Joint Forces Operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev on air of the TV channel “1+1”.

He noted that scenarios of attack on any part of the border with Russia, from the annexed Crimea to the demarcation line in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, are being worked out.

"We are looking at actions where such a threat will come from several directions at the same time," he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are always preparing for an adequate response to the enemy.

"Our task is to contain the aggressor, and if it resorts to an open aggression - to repel the offensive and not to let the enemy set foot on Ukrainian soil. We do everything to ensure that our actions are effective and well-prepared," he added, noting that he now does not see an immediate threat of an attack from the annexed Crimea.

The commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, said he did not rule out a possible Russian offensive on the Kherson region. He also said that the Ukrainian Navy is preparing for a full-scale military confrontation with Russia.

Nayev said that he believes that the rear admiral exaggerates the threat of an attack from Crimea.

