Kyiv: Ukraine wants USA and Great Britain to join Donbas negotiations Monday, July 13, 2020 9:10:00 AM

Ukraine is interested in including the United States and Great Britain in the Minsk and Normandy formats negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Donbas, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on the Donbas Oleksii Reznikov.

"We are definitely interested in the fact that the dialogue, which is being conducted today with the Russian Federation with the help of the OSCE in the Minsk format and in the Normandy format with the help of the leaders of Germany and France, could be expanded with Great Britain and the United States at least," he said on air of the TV channel "Ukraine 24".

Reznikov added that "discussions and consultations are being conducted on this issue."

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that Kyiv is counting on financial and technical assistance from London and Washington.

Earlier, Reznikov urged the West to support the revision of the Minsk agreements.

