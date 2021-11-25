Kyiv: Ukraine will ask new German government for weapons Thursday, November 25, 2021 12:00:30 PM

Kyiv will resume negotiations on arms supplies with the new German government, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"As for the issue of weapons, our position remains unchanged: we see no obstacles in obtaining weapons and strengthening Ukraine’s defense capability from any country in the world. There are no legal, political or moral constraints to this. We will communicate with the new German government on this matter," he said.

The minister also spoke about military cooperation with other countries. According to Kuleba, the U.S. is Ukraine’s leading partner in military cooperation.

"The assistance [from the U.S.] includes supply of weapons and military equipment, ammunition, ships, including Island-type patrol boats and spare parts for them, multi-purpose cross-country cars, anti-tank missile systems, counter-sniper equipment, reconnaissance equipment, electronic warfare equipment, night vision devices, optical means, communications and medical equipment, ammunition for small arms of various calibers. All this is for Ukraine’s defense," Kuleba said.

According to him, in 2021 alone, the volume of US logistical assistance amounted to more than $ 130 million.

Canada also supplies weapons to Ukraine, in particular, demining equipment, military vehicles, medical and other equipment, Ford Ranger and Ford Transit vehicles, defibrillators and other means.

The minister added that a number of other countries cooperate with Ukraine in the field of weapons and equipment.

"Guns, like money, love silence. Therefore, I will not disclose further details. I just want to assure you that everywhere in the world we, diplomats, are looking for and finding everything that makes our army stronger, and therefore deters Russia from attacking," Kuleba said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.