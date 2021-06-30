Kyiv: Ukraine will do everything possible to involve U.S. in Donbas talks Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:00:35 AM

Ukraine intends to do everything possible to involve the United States in negotiations on a peaceful settlement in the Donbas, said the Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, RBC-Ukraine reports.

In his view, the current "Normandy format" requires transformation and expansion.

"We are confident that today there is a real chance for the United States to engage in the negotiation process. And it can give its result. And Ukraine will do everything possible for this," Yermak said.

The participants of the "Normandy Four" are Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia. As early as 2019, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to expand the Normandy format and include the United States. The U.S. responded that the involvement of new participants in the negotiation process requires the consent of all the leaders of the "Normandy Four."

In turn, the French Foreign Ministry spoke in favor of maintaining a dialogue with Washington regarding the Donbas, but categorically opposed the participation of the United States in the "Normandy format."

At the same time, Russia said that Ukraine's desire to involve the United States in the Normandy talks on Donbas can be considered an attempt to move away from the Minsk Agreements.

Zelensky noted that he does not see a big problem in establishing another negotiating platform in parallel with the Normandy format, if this one does not work.

