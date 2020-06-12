Kyiv: Ukraine will not change education law at Hungary’s request Friday, June 12, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Ukraine is not going to change the law on education at the request of Hungary, stated the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on air of the TV program "Right to Power."

"We reject any demands of our Hungarian partners for additional changes to the Education Act. We will not change the principles laid down in the Education Act to please anyone. We have one state language in our country," he said.

The Foreign Minister also assured that the purpose of his trip to Budapest is to establish relations between the countries and resume the meeting of the "Ukraine-NATO" commission, which is blocked by Hungary.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine is counting on Hungary's support in NATO.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.