Kyiv: Ukrainians will remember for decades to come Germany's refusal to supply weapons Monday, January 24, 2022 10:05:23 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is disappointed by Germany's refusal to grant permission for the supply of defensive weapons.

"Germany's refusal on this issue also disappoints the Ukrainian public. Unfortunately, Ukrainians will remember this for decades to come, and this is very sad for me as minister of foreign affairs," Kuleba said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

He added that he respects Germany's explanation about its history with regards to the policy on arms exports but could not agree with this.

"The stronger Ukraine is now, the lower the risk of another military conflict with the Russian Federation. Simply because Putin will not launch a new attack if he knows that the price will be too high," the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs believes.

Germany not only refuses to supply Kyiv with weapons, but also blocked Estonia's delivery of D-30 howitzer to Ukraine.

According to German officials, the supply of weapons to Ukraine can only increase tensions and make negotiations with Moscow even more difficult than they already are. The position prohibiting supply of weapons to crisis regions is also enshrined in the coalition agreement of the current government.

At the same time, Germany provides Ukraine with other assistance. For example, a mobile field hospital worth over 5 million euros will be transferred to Ukraine. Wounded Ukrainian soldiers are also being treated in Germany.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen after the commander of the German Navy said that Crimea would never be returned to Ukraine and that Ukraine could not meet the criteria for NATO membership.

