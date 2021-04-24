Kyiv wants Netanyahu to mediate talks with Russia Saturday, April 24, 2021 10:07:00 AM

Kyiv has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mediate talks with Moscow, said Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk on the i24NEWS TV channel.

According to the diplomat, this decision was made because Netanyahu is in good relations with both the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am glad to report that the Prime Minister did not say no. He said that he would try to do everything in his power. We are glad that Mr. Netanyahu did not reject this mission, but on the contrary, he demonstrated his interest and desire to help," the ambassador said.

In his video message, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Putin to meet in the Donbas.

Putin turned down Zelensky's offer and suggested meeting in Moscow.

