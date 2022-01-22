Large shipment of American weapons delivered to Ukraine Saturday, January 22, 2022 11:10:00 AM

The first shipment of the security assistance package, which was recently approved by US President Joe Biden, has arrived in Kyiv, reported the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter.

That cargo includes about 200,000 pounds of lethal weapons, including ammunition for Ukraine's military on the front lines.

"This assistance, as well as security assistance, amounting to more than $2.7 billion that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine since 2014, demonstrates the United States' strong commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense amid growing Russian aggression,” said the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine.

On December 27, 2021, Joe Biden signed the U.S. Defense Spending Bill (NDAA) for the 2022 fiscal year, which authorizes the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $ 300 million.

In January, CNN reported that, in late December, Biden’s administration authorized the allocation of an additional $200 million for Ukrainian defense sector.

The United States provides to Ukraine medical equipment, ammunition, high-precision weapons, radar surveillance equipment. In 2021, Ukraine received more than $ 275 million in assistance from the United States.

