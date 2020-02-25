Latvia denies entry to Russian journalist Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:01:49 AM

Andrey Zakharov, a journalist for the Russian newspaper Izvestia, was denied entry to Latvia and, at Estonia’s request, his three year Schengen visa was also canceled, Izvestia reports.

Zakharov had flown to Riga as part of a film crew on the morning of February 24. However, the Latvian border authorities denied him entry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said previously that, in recent times, Russian journalists are being subjected with increasing frequency to lengthy checks by police and border officials when traveling within the European Union.

The department also said that in France, the Russian newspapers Sputnik France and RT are regularly denied the accreditation to attend events.

