Latvia to send weapons to Ukraine Friday, January 7, 2022 11:00:25 AM

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said that the country will transfer humanitarian cargo to Ukraine, including weapons and military equipment.

The contents of the shipment were agreed with the Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Mishchenko, reports LSM.lv.

"We call on our allies in Europe to do the same. Because Ukraine has the right and must be able to defend itself. Ukraine, to a large extent, is taking tensions away from our own borders. From our region. And although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, not an ally in this sense, but we considered it our ally in exactly what it does. In fact, it protects us," the Latvian minister said.

The website of the Ukrainian embassy says that Pabriks and Mishchenko met on January 5.

During their conversation, Pabriks stressed that Latvia's position amid escalating tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border remains unchanged. According to Pabriks, his country sees the urgency in taking adequate measures by both NATO and the EU in order to prevent any Russian aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov called the Baltic countries one of the main allies of Ukraine.

In May 2021, Latvia was one of the first to sign the Declaration on Ukraine's European Perspective. In addition, the country officially supports the idea of providing Ukraine with an action plan for NATO membership.

