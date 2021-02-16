Lavrov: Russia's relations with EU started to deteriorate after Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity Tuesday, February 16, 2021 10:00:57 AM

After talks with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the deterioration of relations between Russia and the European Union has been going on for a long time, and the EU initiated this.

According to Lavrov, "anyone who is not interested in the situation in Europe" understands that this process began many years ago”.

Lavrov believes that it all started in 2014, after the Ukrainian the Revolution of Dignity.

According to Lavrov, it was then that the EU "failed to implement the agreements that were reached before those events which were signed by Germany, France and Poland".

On February 5, the EU's High Representative, Josep Borrel, visited Russia and met with Lavrov. During the joint press conference, Lavrov called the EU an unreliable partner. In addition, during Borrel's visit, Russia declared three European diplomats persona non grata.

European media called Borrell's visit a failure and a humiliation for the EU. Assita Kanko, an MEP from Belgium, called on the EU should impose sanctions on Russia and called on Borrell to leave his post if he fails to do so.

Later, Lavrov said that Russia is ready to sever relations with the EU. He noted that in fact Russia does not want to "isolate itself from the whole world" but "we need to be ready for it." "If you want peace, prepare for war," the Russian foreign minister concluded.

