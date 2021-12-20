Lithuania and Poland vow to support Ukraine’s accession to EU and NATO Monday, December 20, 2021 11:00:52 AM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President pf Poland Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a declaration in support of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

"The common declaration enshrines clear support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO and the fight against Russian aggression," said Zelensky after the summit of the Lublin Triangle in Stara Huta, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

He added that the leaders of the Lublin Triangle coordinated steps to support Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration in 2022.

The President also noted that the meeting of the presidents showed the unity of assessments and approaches of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

"One of the important elements is cooperation with Polish and Lithuanian partners within the Lublin triangle. This is our first meeting in this format. It showed the unity of our positions, assessments and approaches both on the most pressing issues of our states and on key challenges in our region," he said.

Zelensky pointed out to the importance of developing and improving relations with neighboring countries.

"We are not a member of the European Union. And we are not a member of NATO. Therefore, first, we are strengthening neighborly relations,” Zelensky said.

He recalled Ukraine's assistance to Moldova with gas, and Lithuania in strengthening its borders.

"We were the first to respond, even though we are not a member of the European Union and are not a member of NATO. And that is why our friends are here today. They feel that today we need their help and support," Zelensky said.

He believes that Ukraine and several other countries will join NATO only when the Alliance itself understands that it needs new members. They will be "powerful states."

"When NATO understands that it is not NATO that strengthens other countries regarding security, but powerful countries strengthen NATO," Zelensky summed up.

Poland and Lithuania were among the first to sign declarations with the support of Ukraine's European prospects.

