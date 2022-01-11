Lithuania approves military support plan for Ukraine Tuesday, January 11, 2022 11:00:44 AM

Lithuania plans to increase military support for Ukraine. The support plan for Ukraine approved by the Lithuanian National Defense Council includes a number of practical measures, including an increase in the number of instructors in the training mission and supply of lethal weapons, said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, LRT reports.

"This material assistance consists of lethal, non-lethal weapons and humanitarian aid – for example, the continuation of the treatment and rehabilitation program for the Ukrainian military in Lithuania," he explained.

According to the Minister, Lithuania plans to supply night vision systems to Ukraine. For this purpose a corresponding government decision is being prepared.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stressed that Kyiv needs western help with not only defensive weapons, but also offensive weapons, since Moscow is planning to unleash a large-scale war against Ukraine.

In December, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas said his country is ready to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons.

