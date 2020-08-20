Lithuania declares Lukashenko persona non grata Thursday, August 20, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has added Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the list of persons who are banned entry into the country, announced Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, reports Sputnik Balarus.

32 people have been accused of the election fraud and the use of force against protesters in Belarus and put on Lithuania’s blacklist.

According to the Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, the list of persons has been submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for approval.

"There are 32 people on this list, which I will not name, including Alexander Lukashenko," Linkevicius said.

Earlier, at an extraordinary session, the Lithuanian Seimas adopted a resolution calling not to recognize the results of the presidential elections of Belarus and to impose sanctions against the Belarusian officials.

According to the resolution, the sanctions include a ban on entry and freezing of funds.

The MPs called for an end to the excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators, for the release of all detained representatives of the opposition and civil society, and to ensure the rights and freedoms in Belarus.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stressed that President Lukashenko is no longer a legitimate leader, and he has little time left to agree to a dialogue with his opponents.

