Lithuania horrified by opening of Belarusian nuclear power plant built by Russian specialists Monday, September 28, 2020

Lithuanian authorities have begun preparations for the launch of the first unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant in Astravets scheduled for mid-November.

According to the Lithuanian radio station LRT, the country's authorities consider the new nuclear power plant as a source of potential nuclear threat.

The Lithuanian authorities have decided to distribute potassium iodide pills among the population living within a 100 km radius of the nuclear power plant.

In total, according to the representative of Vilnius mayor's office, at the initial stage, residents of the Lithuanian capital will be given 2.1 million pills. The first shipment of the medications will be shipped from the warehouse of the Ministry of Health's Emergency Center to five largest pharmacy chains in Vilnius.

Another 1.9 million pills were given to 16 municipalities in the 100-kilometer zone.

The nuclear power plant in Astravets is located 50 km from Vilnius. Its construction has been carried out since 2011 by the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom.

The Belarusian nuclear power plant with a total capacity of 2,400 MW, produced by two reactors, will provide about a third of the internal electricity needs of Belarus.

