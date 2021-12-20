Lithuania ready to send weapons to Ukraine Monday, December 20, 2021 2:00:30 PM

Lithuania is ready to send lethal weapons to Ukraine to support the country in the face of a large buildup of Russian troops near its borders, said Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anušauskas at a joint press conference with German Minister of Defense Kristin Lambrecht.

"It is necessary to support Ukraine in every possible way, and Lithuania is ready for this, in particular, to send lethal weapons to Ukraine," the Lithuanian minister said.

He did not specify which weapons Lithuania is ready to ship, noting that the all the parties are involved in the negotiations.

According to Anušauskas, in addition to the buyer and the seller, the manufacturer and supplier also participate in the negotiations on the weapons supply.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Kyiv had purchased anti-drone jamming systems from Lithuania.

