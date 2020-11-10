Lithuania to buy Black Hawk helicopters from U.S. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Lithuania will buy four UH-60M Black Hawk combat helicopters from the United States. The contract should be signed as early as this week, said the Lithuanian Defense Ministry. Lithuania will pay a total of 181 million euros for the helicopters. The U.S. has allocated 25 million euros to support the project.

The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2024. In addition to the helicopters, Lithuania will also receive equipment, spare parts and training. The contract provides for the possibility of buying two more Black Hawk helicopters from the United States.

Lithuania, which borders Russia's Kaliningrad region, is concerned for its security amid the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. The government in Vilnius has been increasing its military power. Among other things, the modernization of the Lithuanian helicopter fleet is planned.

