Lithuania: Ukraine can apply for NATO membership in 7 years Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:00:00 PM

Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas believes that if the necessary reforms are successfully implemented by 2027, Ukraine will be able to apply not only to the European Union, but also to NATO.

"I think it's a realistic scenario. I would like to say the same about Ukraine's membership in NATO. I believe that nothing is impossible. I can say for sure: I don't know, maybe during this time you will be able to do it, maybe faster and you can probably become not only our active partner, but also a member of the Alliance," he said, as cited by Ukrinform .

According to the Ambassador, when Ukraine enshrined in its Constitution the course for membership in the European Union and NATO, this laid the foundation for the necessary reforms.

In turn, Ukraine's involvement in NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partner Program opens access to the cooperation with the armies of the NATO countries.

The ambassador stressed that Lithuania provides practical support to Ukraine in its Euro-Atlantic aspirations both in Brussels and Washington.

"The Alliance takes into account all issues ranging from general political stability, economic growth, the rule of law, freedom and human rights, and this will guarantee the right to join. This process is gaining momentum, we all see it, so my hope is that you do not stop," the diplomat explained.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.