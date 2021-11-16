Lithuanian President: Illegal migrants arriving in Belarus via Moscow Tuesday, November 16, 2021 2:00:07 PM

Illegal migrants come to Minsk through Moscow, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at a press conference.

"Recent events suggest that Russia is somehow connected to this crisis. A lot of things speak about it. Firstly, migrants travel through Moscow," Nauseda said.

The presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia issued a joint statement on the migrant crisis at the border of Belarus and the EU. In this statement, the heads of the three countries condemned the actions of Alexander Lukashenko who "uses migrants for political purposes."

On Monday, hundreds of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, who came to Belarus, left the tent camp and approached the border crossing Bruzgi - Kuznitsa on the Belarusian-Polish border

Several thousand migrants have gathered on the border with Poland over the past week. The EU authorities call this migrant crisis a "hybrid aggression" by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. The Head of the National Security Department of Poland, Stanislaw Żaryn, said earlier that "the largest attempt of a military invasion of Poland has begun."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.