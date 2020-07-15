LPR admits inability to build infrastructure for new entry points to Ukraine Wednesday, July 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM

The recent agreement of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to open two new checkpoints on the demarcation line is probably doomed to failure, admited the leadership of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic.

The Telegram channel "Luhansk Insider" reported that the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic is facing problems with the construction of these entry points.

"Opening of the Shchastya and Zolote entry points... may not take place in part because LPR may have problems with building the infrastructure for the checkpoints," the Telegram channel writes.

The channel specified that the corruption of the LPR authorities is to blame for the failure. While there are not even construction drawings yet, there is no need to talk about the beginning of the construction.

"Construction is a serious problem in the "Republic", the roots of which lie in the interesting policy of the "Ministry of Construction and Housing." The essence of this policy is simple: Ministry of Construction and Housing sends everything, which is needed for the implementation of the project, to a private company, which offers such rates that it is easier not to build or repair anything at all," writes Luhansk Insider.

Luhansk Insider added that the issue could only be resolved through a giant kickback to the LPR authorities.

