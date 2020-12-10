Lukashenko approves new guidelines for Russian and Belarusian troops Thursday, December 10, 2020 3:30:00 PM

Alexander Lukashenko has approved updated guidelines for the regional contingents of Russian and Belarusian troops, reports BELTA news agency.

"No matter how much we say here, no matter how much the leadership of the United States, and now the leadership of NATO, will try to put us to sleep. They say, we are making excuses. No, we just train like that. But we are military people. Even if we train, it means something. That's why we can't be complacent. Even if we have a really powerful army behind us, as they say the second army in the world is very powerful. But we cannot be complacent with all of that," Lukashenko said during the presentation of the plan.

The document was presented by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Chief of the General Staff Alexander Wolfovich. Lukashenko said that similar work is being carried out in Russia.

According to him, the regional troops are provided as part of the Union State agreements on mutual defense of the borders.

On September 3, Russia and Belarus agreed to create a Union State "based on the independence of the countries."

The Union State is a supra-state association between Russia and Belarus with a unified political, economic, military, customs, currency, legal, humanitarian and cultural space.

In 2019, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Russia and Belarus will create a single parliament and government within the Union State.

