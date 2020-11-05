Lukashenko asks Putin to sell him an oil field in Russia Thursday, November 5, 2020 11:00:00 AM

During a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed interest in buying an oil field in the Russian Federation.

According to Lukashenko's press service, Putin supported this idea, but suggested discussing the details of the deal during next conversations.

In addition to oil, the parties talked about the COVID-19 pandemic, including setting up the production line for the Russian vaccine in Belarus. Lukashenko and Putin also discussed the situation in the United States and the neighboring countries - Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine.

