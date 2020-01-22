Lukashenko: Belarus to buy 30% of its oil through Ukraine Wednesday, January 22, 2020 12:00:18 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus plans to buy 30% of its oil through Ukraine. He made this statement during a meeting about improving the efficiency of oil product exports, BelTA reports.

“There is currently no alternative for the full amount of Russian oil deliveries. But, as we have agreed, we need to diversify. We need to move towards buying 30-40% of our oil from Russia. 30% we should bring in from the Baltics and 30% through Ukraine – an already tested route. It is possible that Kazakhstan could supply us with oil, if Russia agrees to it. Strange that our ally does not consent to oil deliveries from our other ally,” Lukashenko remarked.

According to him, the economic conditions under which Belarus has to operate are becoming more difficult. “Due to Russia’s introduction of a tax maneuver, the republic’s budget revenue will inevitably decline, and the efficiency of our oil refineries will deteriorate. Refineries are faced with the problem of financing their current activity and, importantly, their investment programs aimed at growing production,” Lukashenko noted.

On December 31, Lukashenko met with the leadership of the country’s oil and chemicals complexes, and instructed them to wrap up negotiations with Russia and start importing from alternative sources.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.