Lukashenko: Belarus to buy more than $1 billion worth of weapons from Russia Sunday, September 12, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Belarus plans to purchase weapons from Russia for more than $1 billion and is also discussing deliveries of S-400 missile air-defence systems, said self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a visit to the military exercises Zapad-2021 at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground near Baranavichy.

"Now the S-300 systems completely shield Belarus from the western direction. But we have also added a southern direction," said Lukashenko

He noted that during the second part of the talks in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they discussed defense and security issues.

"Specifically, the discussions ranged from the construction of facilities (including the Vostochny cosmodrome), ending with weapons supplies. We discussed these issues," Lukashenka added.

Earlier Lukashenko said that Minsk expects Moscow to supply aircraft, helicopters and air defense systems. Lukashenko promised that Belarus would "be equipped with weapons".

