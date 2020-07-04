Lukashenko: building strong relations with U.S. is one of Belarus' main goals Saturday, July 4, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Building a strong and constructive relationship with the United States is one of Belarus' main goals, wrote the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in his greeting to his American counterpart on the Day of Independence of the United States.

"Building a strong, constructive relationship with the United States based on common values and priorities is one of the main goals of the Belarusian foreign policy," reads the greeting message addressed to Donald Trump.

Lukashenko noted that the acceleration of contacts in the economic, financial, scientific and educational spheres is in the interests of both countries. The Belarusian leader expressed confidence that raising the level of diplomatic representation in Minsk and Washington will contribute to the effective implementation of joint projects.

In May, Trump proposed appointing State Department staffer Julie Fischer as the new U.S. ambassador to Belarus. The countries partially severed diplomatic relations, withdrawing ambassadors in 2008 - after Washington's imposed sanctions against Minsk.

The U.S. and Belarus agreed to restore diplomatic relations in February 2020 during Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's visit to Minsk.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.