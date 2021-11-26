Lukashenko calls on Germany to accept migrants crowding along Polish border Friday, November 26, 2021 10:00:49 AM

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko called on Germany to accept migrants trying to enter the European Union through the Belarusian-Polish border. “Most people here are those who want to reunite with their families. Take those people in. This is a small burden for Germany," said Lukashenko during a visit to the logistics center near the Bruzgi border crossing on the border with Poland.

According to Lukashenko, acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to accept migrants, but she is hindered by the Polish authorities, who, according to Lukashenko, staged a "massacre on the border." Lukashenko has already made similar statements after two telephone conversations with Merkel a few days ago, but Berlin categorically denied his allegations.

On November 26, the German government once again denied Lukashenko's statement that Angela Merkel expressed Germany's consent to accept 2,000 migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border. "I want to state quite clearly on behalf of the Federal Chancellor and on behalf of the Federal Government that this is a false statement," said the German government's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

For several weeks thousands of migrants from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan have been trying to enter Poland from Belarus, but Polish border guards have been firmly suppressing these attempts. The European Union accuses Lukashenko of deliberately bringing migrants to Belarus for further transfer to the EU in order to provoke a migration crisis.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.