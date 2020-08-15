Lukashenko calls Putin to discuss situation in Belarus Saturday, August 15, 2020 4:00:00 PM

On Saturday, August 15, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation in and around Belarus in a telephone conversation, reported BELTA news agency with reference to the press service of the Belarusian President.

"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The presidents discussed the situation in and around the Republic of Belarus," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko discussed the situation in Belarus after the presidential elections.

"Both sides are confident that all the problems that have arisen will be resolved soon," the statement reads.

The essence of the problems is not mentioned.

"The main thing is that these problems should not be exploited by destructive forces seeking to harm the mutually beneficial cooperation of the two countries within the framework of the Union State," the Kremlin’s statement reads said.

The Kremlin's press release also says that the two leaders are "committed to strengthening allied relations, which fully serves the fundamental interests of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus."

The report emphasizes that the conversation was held at the initiative of Alexander Lukashenko.

On Saturday, Lukashenko said during the meeting with the government that he intends to "contact Putin" because of the situation in the country, which, according to him, threatens not only Belarus, but the entire Union State with Russia.

On Sunday, Belarusian opposition announced a general march of dignity, which should become the largest in the history of the country.

