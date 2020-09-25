Lukashenko congratulated by only one world leader on his inauguration Friday, September 25, 2020 10:00:00 AM

After secret inauguration of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, only Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow congratulated him, reported the Turkmen state news agency Turkmenistan Today .

According Turkmenistan Today, the congratulatory message was sent last night. However, there is no information about this on Lukashenko’s website. Also, the mouthpiece of the authorities, BELTA news agency did not report it.

Interfax-West clarifies that even the Kremlin did not congratulate Lukashenko on his inauguration. Earlier, the speaker of the Russian president explained that the protocols of international communication do not dictate this.

"No, there is no such thing... Actually, there was already a congratulatory message," he said.

Peskov recalled that Vladimir Putin had already congratulated Lukashenko on his election victory in a telephone conversation and in person.

On September 23, Lukashenko's inauguration took place in Minsk without announcements and the presence of non-state media.

A number of states, including Ukraine, did not recognize the inauguration.

In the evening after the inauguration, protests were held in Minsk, which the security forces dispersed with water cannons and gas.

The EU and the United States did not recognize Lukashenko as president.

