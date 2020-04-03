Lukashenko does not object to single currency with Russia Friday, April 3, 2020 12:02:38 PM

Minsk is not against the single currency in the union state with Russia, but it should be a neutral currency, said the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the MIR TV channel.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus does not refuse any items of the treaty on the creation of a union state with Russia.

"Even take the most serious, which is being discussed today. Let's say a single currency. We are not against a single currency, but it alone should be a neutral currency. This should not be the Belarusian ruble, not the Russian ruble," he said.

At the same time, the Belarusian President wondered who would manage the emission center.

Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko said that Russia "pressures" Belarus and "tightens the screws" by raising energy prices. According to him, the countries are at the “crossroad”.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.