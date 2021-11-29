Lukashenko: if Ukraine begins war with Russia Belarus will not stand aside Monday, November 29, 2021 1:00:00 PM

Belarus does not brandish its weapons but is ready to respond if someone comes here with a sword or a gun. If Ukraine tries to unleash a conflict with Russia, Belarus will not stand aside, said Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with the military.

"We need to defend our country. I am not dramatizing the events, but I warn our military: we must adequately respond to of their movements," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, the West allegedly uses migrants as a tool to hamstring the Belarusian army in the event of a conflict with Russia.

"They are probably concerned that we have a smaller flow of migrants, because we used these people (we are already seeing this) in order to solve their internal problems and keep us on edge. They understand perfectly well that if Ukraine only tries to unleash a conflict with Russia, Belarus will not stand aside, so the Belarusian army needs to be contained on the western borders,” Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko ordered the military to "maintain readiness at any time to respond to any threat to the country's security."

"You should understand perfectly well: we are military people. God forbid, we take up arms. Do not forget about territorial defense - these are our good reserves," the Belarusian dictator said.

Lukashenko reminded the Belarusian military that Ukraine is conducting a special drills Polesie near the border with Belarus.

"But I want to emphasize once again: we do not brandish weapons. Now we are living more or less calmly, we do not want any wars," he said.

