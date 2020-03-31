Lukashenko not worried about NATO exercises near Belarus borders Tuesday, March 31, 2020 1:00:00 PM

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the country’s security forces, discussing the response to NATO's military exercises "Defender Europe 2020", reports Belta news agency.

"I wouldn't want us to look at it as saber-rattling. We do not consider NATO exercises, which are conducted in close proximity to our borders, as such. It is also because they [ NATO] have significantly deviated from their original plans," Lukashenko stressed.

He also expressed confidence that Belarus will cope with this situation, stressing that "there should be no extremes."

"Last year I instructed you to develop adequate measures of response. It's, after all, about money. Therefore, there should be no excesses. It is necessary to somehow compare it and weave it into the fabric of the army work that exists today. This should be good for the army. And there shouldn't be a show," he said.

Lukashenko also stressed that the army is now functioning as usual.

Earlier, the President of Belarus promised to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, if it still takes place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.