Lukashenko orders to deploy airborne brigade to the border with Poland and Lithuania Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:00:00 PM

The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the airborne brigade from Vitebsk to be transferred to Grodno which is located on the border with Poland and Lithuania, reported Interfax with reference to Lukashenko's statement on air of the TV channel Belarus 1.

"We cannot just watch calmly what is happening in these territories. Our military is also concerned about this problem. Therefore, I will ask additionally, as the tense situation on the western border continues, for the airborne brigade from Vitebsk to be transferred to Grodno," Lukashenka said.

Grodno is located a few kilometers near the border with Lithuania and Poland, and Vitebsk is a few kilometers from the border with the Russian Federation.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.