Lukashenko: Putin promised to ensure Belarus’ security at Minsk’s first request Sunday, August 16, 2020 11:00:00 AM

At the first request, Russia will provide comprehensive assistance to ensure the security of Belarus in case of external military threats, stated the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday at a meeting at the Center for Strategic Management in the Belarusian Defense Ministry, BELTA reports.

"When it comes to the military component, we have a treaty with the Russian Federation within the framework of the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). These are the moments that fit this treaty. That is why today I had a long, detailed conversation with the Russian President about the situation. I must say, I was even somewhat surprised. He is absolutely informed as to what is happening," the Belarusian President said.

Lukashenko added that an agreement on security in the country has been reached with Putin.

"And with him (Vladimir Putin), we agreed that at our first request we will be provided with comprehensive assistance to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus," Lukashenko said.

The CSTO is the Collective Security Treaty Organization. It provides for the collective security of the signatories, including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The goal of the CSTO is to protect the territorial and economic space of the countries participating in the treaty by joint efforts of armies and support units from any external military and political aggressors, international terrorists, as well as from large scale natural disasters. The CSTO alliance has never carried out any combat operations.

Decisions within CSTO must be taken collectively and not by a single country. In 2010, for example, Kyrgyzstan was denied military assistance when there was a confrontation between the Kyrgyz and Uzbek diasporas.

Alexander Lukashenko said that the events in the country also threaten Russia. In a telephone conversation with Putin, they expressed confidence that "the current problems will be resolved soon."

On the same day Lukashenko held a meeting at the General Staff, where he said that he would not give the country to anyone. According to him, the military can provide security in the country.

The European Union and the United States do not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as president and claim that the election results were rigged.

