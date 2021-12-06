Lukashenko: Russia will not attack Ukraine Monday, December 6, 2021 11:00:41 AM

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that Russia is not going to attack Ukraine, and all statements about this are allegedly used as an excuse to "hammer Russia".

"They need a reason to hammer Russia. So, they put up that label. Although no one in Russia is going to attack Ukraine. Russia is aware of what is happening in Ukraine. And what is happening there, and what NATO and the Americans plan, is unacceptable not only for Russia, but also for us, because we are located nearby," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Belarusian government officials.

"A lot more will change this month. You're going to see a lot more. We will see this denouement from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea. We will come to it. There will be some denouements - I think very big ones - after the New Year," he added.

Last week, Lukashenko gave an interview to Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov, in which he said that Belarus would be on Russia's side in the event of a war with Ukraine.

In the same interview, Lukashenko called Crimea de facto and de jure Russian. After this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Lukashenko "burned all bridges in relations with Ukraine."

