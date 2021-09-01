Lukashenko: Russia will send new shipment of weapons to Belarus Wednesday, September 1, 2021 10:00:22 AM

Russia will soon supply Belarus with a huge shipment of weapons and military equipment, Belarusian self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk. According to him, we are talking about dozens of aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems and, possibly, anti-aircraft missile systems S-400.

"Very soon, as I signed the order the day before yesterday, the Russian Federation will send us (I will not say what money and what) dozens of aircraft, dozens of helicopters, the most important air defense weapons. Maybe even the S-400. We really need them, I have already said this," the state news agency BelTA quotes Lukashenko as saying.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Russia will supply Belarus with the most modern equipment. "The most modern equipment. We will be reequipped. If we see during the exercises (Zapad-2021) that we need something else, then we will buy it from the Russian Federation and put into service," he added.

Joint strategic exercises of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 will be held from September 10 to 16 September. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, about 200 thousand servicemen will take part in them, as well as up to 760 pieces of equipment and 15 ships.

