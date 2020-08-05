Lukashenko warns Russia against destabilizing Belarus Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10:00:00 AM

An attempt to destabilize the situation in Belarus will have dire consequences for Russia, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an address to parliament on Tuesday.

"Billions of resources" and "new technologies" have been thrown against Belarus but these efforts may hit back like a boomerang, said Lukashenko.

"Don't throw nuclear weapons here. Do not blow up the situation, because it will set a heavy blaze as far as Vladivostok," he said.

The Russians detained near Minsk, whom the Belarusian KGB called "Wagner militants", were deliberately sent into the country, and the story that they were transiting to other countries is a "lie," Lukashenko said.

"These people gave evidence, told everything. They were sent deliberately to Belarus. They were ordered to wait," Lukashenko said, adding that "this is a very dangerous and strong signal."

"Today we received information about another detachment, which was transferred to the south," said the Belarusian president, as quoted by RBC news agency.

"When we clean the territory, we have to run to catch them in the woods," he lamented, adding, "We're going to catch them all."

"We have built a strong, monolithic society to work out these "color revolutions" taking into account new information technologies," Lukashenko said. "A whole army of internet trolls, provocateurs work day and night to destabilize the situation in the country."

In this regard, he said, several "very serious steps are being taken to counter this threat." "Our number one task is to train our army of first-class specialists capable of confronting both cyber threats and the most sophisticated technologies. And we will do it," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Interfax.

Russia, he said, is "very afraid" of losing Belarus, because Moscow has no truly close allies.

Despite this, Russia "traded fraternal relations" with Minsk for “commercial”. As a result, the Belarusian budget lost 1.5 billion Belarusian rubles, and the total losses due to unfair energy prices and expensive loans reached $9.5 billion over the past five years, Lukashenko said.

Nevertheless, he stressed, Russia always remains "the closest ally of Belarus, whoever is in power" in Minsk and Moscow.

