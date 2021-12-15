Macron calls Putin ahead of his visit to Ukraine Wednesday, December 15, 2021 10:00:23 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation. One of the topics of the conversation was the situation around Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, the conversation took place at the initiative of the French side.

The Kremlin's press service reports that Putin complained to the French president about the alleged violation of the Minsk agreements by Ukraine. The Russian president claims that Kyiv is exacerbating the situation on the line of contact with the "connivance of a number of Western countries", which are also "pumping Ukraine up with modern weapons".

In addition, Putin stated that Russia wants to legally fixed guarantees that Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO.

The press service of the Elysée Palace has not yet reported on the conversation between the presidents of France and the Russian Federation.

Macron plans a visit to Ukraine. The Elysée Palace is deciding on the date of the official visit.

The French president actively supports Ukraine amid Russian troops buildup on Ukrainian borders. During a recent conversation with Putin, Macron said that France is ready to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On December 10, Macron and Zelensky held a telephone conversation. The parties discussed the resumption of the Normandy format talks and the work of the Trilateral Contact Group on the Donbas.

