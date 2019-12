Macron to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 Monday, December 16, 2019 3:00:08 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, said the French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie-Agnès Bermann in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station.

"The president said that he will attend the Victory Day in Moscow on May 9," she said.

According to the diplomat, Macron has already given a positive answer.

