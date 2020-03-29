Maduro: Russia to send second shipment of medical equipment to Venezuela Sunday, March 29, 2020 12:01:05 PM

In the coming days, a second flight with medical equipment to fight coronavirus will arrive in Venezuela from Russia, President Nicolas Maduro said in a speech published on the TV channel VTV.

"In the coming days, at the request of President Putin, a Russian military plane with all the equipment will arrive," Maduro said. According to him, three flights, including one from Russia, have already arrived in the country this week.

Earlier, Russia sent to Italy 14 Il-76 aircraft with medical personnel, automotive aerosol disinfection systems, as well as medical equipment. Russian specialists were sent to provide emergency assistance to the population and to disinfect health and transport facilities in the city of Bergamo.

