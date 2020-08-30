Mass protests against Lukashenko sweep across Belarus Sunday, August 30, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Today, new mass protests are taking place in Belarus. On the birthday of President Alexander Lukashenko, thousands of people across the country are demanding his resignation.

The largest protest rally is taking place in Minsk, where people gathered near Independence Square.

Thousands of protesters chant "Go away!" to Lukashenko.

On Independence Avenue, the security forces lined up in chains, and people surrounded them from both sides. Journalists report that there are skirmishes and scuffles between security forces and protesters all over the city.

Special police equipment has been pulled into the center of Minsk. The Independence Square has been blocked. Protesters traditionally went to the "Minsk- Hero City" stele. According to journalists, tens of thousands of people came to the protest.

Так выглядело противостояние протестующих и силовиков на проспекте Независимости.



Фото: Дарья Бурякина, https://t.co/SAPdczGoiG pic.twitter.com/8HhXeRsYOI — TUT.BY (@tutby) August 30, 2020

Belarusian media reports that there are internet outages in the city center. 125 people were detained, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.

It is reported that the protesters in Minsk are moving towards the Palace of Independence, where the residence of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is located.

According to eyewitnesses, the security forces are strengthening the security of the residence.

According to Tut.by, the protesters, who have already reached the National Flag Square, are chanting "We are coming to your birthday!"

Минск сегодня. Люди с проспекта Независимости идут через Немигу в сторону стелы.



Фото: Ольга Шукайло, https://t.co/SAPdczGoiG pic.twitter.com/2RGT1WvF34 — TUT.BY (@tutby) August 30, 2020

